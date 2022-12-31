JAMAICA: Landlord killed by tenant in rent money dispute in Kingston

A tenant has been taken into custody following the killing of a landlord at Venables Crescent in Kingston 11, on Saturday morning.

The dead landlord has been identified as Patrick Newby, a 36-year-old shopkeeper from the same address.

Police said about 7:30 am, Newby and his tenant got into an argument over rent money owed.

The argument got heated, and it was alleged that the tenant armed himself with a knife and the landlord armed himself with a cutlass.

Police said residents of the area intervened to quell the confrontation, but in the ensuing commotion, Newby was stabbed in the chest.

The landlord ran and collapsed along the roadway and was immediately assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), where he was pronounced dead.

