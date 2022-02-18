Jahmesha Millwood of Bolans Charged with Forgery of Covid -19 Vaccination Cards

COVID-19 vaccination card sample

Bolans Woman Charged with Forgery of Covid -19 Vaccination Cards

The police have made an arrest in the ongoing investigation of the alleged Forgery of Covid-19 vaccination cards.

On Friday, 29yr old Jahmesha Millwood of Bolans was charged with twenty-one counts of forgery, for allegedly

forging 21 Immunization Cards.

The offence reportedly took place at the Multipurpose Cultural Center on 13th November 2021.

She is expected in court sometime next week.

