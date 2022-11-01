It would appear that plenty people have ‘trang for Observer’

Ward

Mr Ward I wish you well.

I wish though that the same way you used the airwaves this morning, you also would have used it to stand up and defend the company which you worked for, every time you interviewed the PM and his colleagues- especially after Observer was called a threat to the country in parliament. This did not happen.

The company has to draw the line and stand for something. They too cannot continue to allow someone to use their media house and still disrespect them. What would it say about the company if they did nothing?

When it was said in parliament that Observer is a threat to the nation, what did you as the host of the morning show say to the PM every time you interviewed or entertained him on the radio? Did you use the same airwaves the way you did today, to condemn the PM, for such harmful words and in parliament at that? (Me, personally I would not want to interview anyone who made those statements about an organisation that employs me unless an apology came publicly). Those are strong words n not to be taken lightly.

When the PM, as leader of this nation puts Observer’s financial business which is a private owned company n also your then employer on the radio, n in print media did you speak out about it? The PM didn’t do the same to the MANY companies that may owe landlords, APUA etc. He singled out Observer. Did you use the same airwaves the way you did today to express your disappointment or anger at the PM?

The government went on their witch hunt to tarnish and destroy your managing director, put him in handcuffs, in a cell, told the country he stole from a statutory board, did all manner of evil to destroy him.

When all charges were dismissed, did you use the same airwaves the way you did today, to speak out against the injustice done to your employer and others.

I wish too that you had used the same airwaves to ask the PM to be fair in equitable distribution of government ads. Not just for Observer your then employer, to meet their expenses and payroll for you and your colleagues, but most importantly for ALL the media houses.

It would appear that plenty people have “trang for Observer”, but they are OK with the present administration doing and saying anything they want.

Sometimes I wonder if media practitioners take their role seriously or if it is just about creating a name for themselves, because you seldom see them standing up for injustice or correcting the lies n misinformation. For many of you media personalities it’s all about you.

Selena Scott

