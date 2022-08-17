Is Prime Minister Mia Mottley sending a subtle message to Prime Minister Gaston Browne?

Prime Ministers of Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados, Gaston Browne and Mia Mottley at opening of Agri Investment Forum in Guyana. 19 May 2022

DEAR EDITOR:

By holding fuel prices constant in Barbados until January, 2023, Prime Minister Mia Mottley is sending a subtle message to Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda. The message is that the Mia Mottley Government in Barbados is willing to cry shame on the Antigua and Barbuda Government for not placing a cap on fuel prices in the twin island state.

Beyond that, Prime Minister Mia Mottley is giving an indication that she is not prepared to stand idly by and see Prime Minister Gaston Browne win another Electoral Term in Antigua and Barbuda. Don’t forget that Mr. Harold Lovell, Miss Mia Mottley and former Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Mr. Kenny Anthony were called to the bar together in the United Kingdom (UK): the trio were obviously soulmates in the UK. Also, remember that it was Mr. Harold Lovell, while being Finance Minister in the last United Progressive Party (UPP) Government, who allowed Barbados to obtain the majority shareholding in LIAT.

On top of the above outlined machinations, Barbados sent soldiers into the Commonwealth of Dominica during the last election campaign season there to tame political unrest on that island. Now, it is Antigua and Barbuda’s turn; this time, to replace our current political leadership with a soulmate of Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

My Dear People, it has become my humble duty to disclose to you that Eastern Caribbean leaders have been engaging in dark thoughts – or maybe enlightening ones – and a recolonization process has commenced in the sub-region: now that Barbados has freed itself from the United Kingdom’s (UK) monarchy, and is now a republic, it’s political leadership is now full of ambitious thoughts.

Barbados is no longer content to be a single island. But, is intent on expanding its control over other Eastern Caribbean territories. I can’t say this is a bad thing, because I always thought, since my days at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, that Barbados’ destiny is to be part of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Barbados becoming a part of the OECS could not be a bad thing: because Barbados is geographically strategically located just east of the chain of OECS islands; Barbados could expand its manufacturing capabilities to supply the OECS islands and vice versa; the OECS islands could adopt the Barbados Dollar as their currency, or Barbados could help create a new Eastern Caribbean Dollar valued on the basis of the current Barbados Dollar.

In conclusion of the above, I welcome Barbadian designs on the OECS territories. Somebody needs to unite these islands, and I think Barbados could. On the contrary, it’s not attractive nor feasible to embark on a trust toward Caribbean wide political union at this time, nor in the foreseeable future. Welcome to Barbados into the OECS family. Or maybe we can call it the Greater Barbados family. Whatever we call it, it will be a great thing to see Barbados and the OECS become part of the same family, this time being some kind of political union.

Roy R Jackson

