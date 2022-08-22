Frontier-Inaugural Dec 6, 2021

Is Frontier Airlines Pulling Out of Antigua and Barbuda, UPP asks Tourism Minister Fernandez

The United Progressive Party (UPP) is calling on Minister of Tourism Charles “Max” Fernandez to inform the public whether Frontier Airlines is pulling out of Antigua and Barbuda, as it appears.

Neither the airline nor the Government has made an official announcement, but Frontier has no flights between Orlando and Antigua and Barbuda in its booking system beyond September 10.

When contacted, Frontier reservations agents were tight lipped about whether this was a discontinuation of service or the result of an off-season schedule.

On August 2, Frontier uploaded new information about its schedule between November 2022 and January 2023, revealing that it will be cutting more than 4,000 flights, Simple Flying reports.

In total, the carrier appears to have dropped 43 routes that were expected to operate over the winter season, with no sign that the company will revive them.

It is not clear whether there was a minimum-revenue guarantee in place between the airline and the Government. But Frontier’s passenger loads, though not large, were consistent guests of The Royalton, taxi operators say.

