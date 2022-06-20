Investigations are underway into three reports of sexual assault, including one of intercourse with a 10-year-old girl

The Police are reportedly investigating two instances of indecent assault involving adult females and a case of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old child.

According to reports, a 38-year-old woman claims she was indecently assaulted by a man with whom she is familiar, on June 14, at the Halcyon Cove.

Officers are now probing the alleged incident and are said to have received information that is pertinent to their inquiries.

Further reports say that a 28-year-old woman alleges she was indecently assaulted by a man with whom she is not familiar, and that the offence occurred at the Clare Hall Triangle, at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 19.

The Police conducted inquiries and a man reportedly is in custody, assisting with investigations into the alleged offence.

Meanwhile, a source says that a father took his 10-year-old daughter to the All Saints Police Station, where he filed a report that she was sexually molested by a known male.

In order not to compromise the privacy of the child, no further information can be made public at this stage. However, officers are conducting investigations with the hope of bringing the perpetrator to justice.

If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life imprisonment for this perverse act against a young child.

Sexual acts against children appear to be on the increase, forcing the Cabinet into a decision to adopt stricter measures to deal with such cases, especially those involving bus operators who prey on young girls.

This decision follows the conviction of Addison Browne, the brother of a Cabinet Member, who was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl three years ago. A bus driver by profession, Browne will be sentenced in mid-July.

Meanwhile, Harold Lovell, Political Leader of the United Progressive Party, notes that the sexual abuse of young children often haunts and impacts them negatively for the rest of their lives.

A lot more needs to be done to protect children from sexual predators, Lovell says, while making specific reference to this recent conviction.

He says that Cabinet’s threat to go after bus operators – who, it is being alleged, are the main culprits – is not sufficient.

Further, Lovell says the Prime Minister should apologize – on behalf of his brother – for the heinous act committed against a young girl.

