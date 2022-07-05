Introducing the New Rotary President and Board for the Rotary Year 2022-23

Michael Spencer, General Manager ECAB

The Rotary Club of Antigua has once again completed a transition.

On Saturday night, July 2, the Club celebrated the achievements of the Rotary Year 2021-22 with the handover of leadership from IPP Joanna Spencer to incoming President Ilean Ramsey.

This Rotary Year sees the first female, Jennifer Jones installed as President of Rotary International. This year as well the Club celebrates 50 years strong, serving humanity selflessly!

President Ilean administered the oath of office to her new board of directors, namely:

IPP Joanna Spencer

President Elect Michael Spencer

Vice President Denise Armstrong

Secretary Rosanne Emanuel

Treasurer Barbara Jarvis

Rotary Foundation Chair Sherrie-Ann Brazier

Membership Chair Jessica Joseph

Club Admin. Jo-Anne Scotland Gilkes

Service Projects Director Kirk Francis

Youth Services Garfield Pigott

Public Image Chair D. Matthew-Ward

Training Officer Evangeline Allen

President Ilean pledges to be the President for all seasons, adhering to the tenets of guiding principles of Rotary: The Object of Rotary, The Four Way test and The Avenues of Service.

The club will continue with it’s longest serving project, “Meals on Wheels” along with other projects under the seven areas of focus. Joint collaborations will be had with our sister Club, Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown, the Antigua and Barbuda Diabetes Association and other corporate donors, as it’s members strive to live the motto of every Rotarian which is “Service Above Self”.

Funding of these various projects is continuing and very shortly the club will execute its major fundraiser, The Rotary Colours Fete: Bohemian Colours on July 16th. 2022 at Barnacle Point.

The proceeds from this fundraiser go right back into the community!

Rotary International President, Jennifer Jones implores us to ‘Imagine Rotary’ – to dream big and take action.

This call to action is further reiterated by our District Governor Leslie Ramdhanny. President Ilean encouraged every one to do their part; get involved with the service projects and ensure that we have an impactful year. Together…. We will Imagine Rotary!

