Introducing Antigua And Barbuda’s Team In The Monkey Fist Atlantic Challenge

Back in March, Sheer Rocks announced that they were sponsoring an Antiguan team of rowers in the 2023 Monkey Fist Atlantic Dash.

A nation-wide search for Antigua’s best candidates took place and the final team, who will be rowing the Atlantic and representing Antigua and Barbuda has now been selected

Our fantastic Antiguan team, who have called themselves Dadli Explorers, are hard at work, training for their upcoming challenge.

This week they spent the morning with our owner and managing partner, Mr. Rocks, chatting about their row. Keep an eye on our social media get to know them a little better!

To donate or support Antigua’s Sheer Rocks Team in the Monkey Fist Atlantic Dash, email [email protected].

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP