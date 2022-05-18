Internship for Antiguan women willing to learn sailing

SECOND STAR SAILING is announcing 2 internship positions within WOMEN @ THE HELM program. It is designed for enthusiastic Antiguan females willing to learn sailing and be closely involved in our sailing school’s day to day processes.

The 8-month internship program is developed to give the interns as much time on the water as possible – joining our RYA practical and theory courses, as well as becoming an essential part of our team on shore.

By the end of the program, the interns will gain knowledge about sailing organisation’s management, acquire practical skills on sailboat maintenance, receive RYA sailing certification, have some racing practice, and most importantly – become a member of the sailing community worldwide. After completing 8 months of the program, interns should have enough knowledge to qualify for a job in yachting industry, sufficient certification to charter a boat for holidays or work as a skipper on different sailboats.

With this program, we wish to create an inclusive environment for local community, decrease the stereotyped gender gap in the industry, and learn from each other. We hope the program will inspire local females to explore the growing sailing community in Antigua, meet likeminded women sailors, and embrace the opportunities that the program will bring along the way. May it become a new hobby, exciting career prospects in sailing, or even becoming an experienced racer in the future – we are happy to welcome you on board for your first steps!

Female candidates who can apply:

Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda

At least 18 years old

Ability to swim

None of very little experience in sailing

Availability during working hours 1-2 days per week for shore based activities

Availability for 5 consecutive days for sailing courses every 1-2 months

Commitment to the whole duration of the program

Program includes:

Practical and theory sailing training – from Competent Crew level up to Coastal Skipper RYA certification

Everyday tasks at the School Office – assisting instructors, base managers, media coordinators

Learning boat and sailing base maintenance

Learning and trying crewing on charters

Participating in local Regattas

Participating in planning activities for the season

Second Star Sailing provides:

Free of charge participation in following courses: Competent Crew, Day Skipper Practical, Day Skipper Theory, Coastal Skipper Practical, Coastal Skipper Theory, Mileage Builder, Powerboat Level 2, First Aid, Diesel Engine, VHF Radio, Special courses and workshops.

Books and online materials required for courses

Sailing safety gear

Flexible schedule

Program duration:

Application deadline – June 15th, 2022

Start of the program – November 1st, 2022

End of the program – June 30th, 2023

Location – Antigua, Jolly Harbour.

If you are interested to take part in the program, please fill in the online application form – bit.ly/femaleinternship

And if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us by email [email protected] or on WhatsApp +1(268)723-9343.

SECOND STAR SAILING is a female run organisation, based Jolly Harbour, Antigua and in Pisa, Italy. Second Star Sailing has been an RYA Accredited Training Centre, providing sail training courses using the prestigious British Royal Yachting Association’s certification system. The school range widely from the full spectrum of RYA courses to technical workshops, to participating in Regattas as part of all-female crews, to Atlantic Crossings, or simply as a fun cruise, a relaxing vacation with your family and friends.

WOMEN @ THE HELM is a concept created by our female instructors, focused on developing opportunities for women acquire sailing skills in a supportive and fun environment. Female-only courses and events at all levels offer a powerful opportunity to build on your sailing skills with other like-minded women. Our programs range widely from the full spectrum of RYA courses to technical workshops, to participating in Regattas as part of all-female crews, to Atlantic Crossings…. Or simply as a fun cruise, a relaxing vacation with your girlfriends, either in the Caribbean or in the Med.

All our WOMEN @ THE HELM events are led by our experienced female skippers, providing you the opportunity to not only learn alongside other women, but to learn directly from accomplished female instructors and mentors. We love to teach other girls and women how to make the most of their time on the water.

