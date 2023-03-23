International Organization for Migration invited to investigate situation with Africans in Antigua

CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet has extended an invitation to the United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to investigate the situation of migrants in Antigua and Barbuda, specifically the West Africans who arrived here three months ago.

Their investigation will likely reveal who wants to return and who prefers to stay.

The UNHCR and the IOM will make recommendations to the Government following their investigation.

