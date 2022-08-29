Interior of Anchorage Road restaurant is gutted in Friday-night fire that required assistance of private water services

The interior of a restaurant on the Anchorage Road was gutted by fire on Friday night, August 26, and officials are investigating the cause.

Reports say that a woman saw flames coming from the kitchen and a male patron telephoned the Fire Department. The St. John’s Station responded at 11:08 p.m., about three minutes after receiving the call.

On arrival at the scene, they reportedly met the 65’ x 25’ building partially engulfed in flames.

In spite of having received a number of refurbished fire tenders recently, the Fire Department had to be assisted by Hugh Christian’s water services, which reportedly arrived on the scene at 11:20 p.m.

Electricity to the restaurant and in the area was suppressed by the Antigua Public Utilities Authority as firefighters battled the blaze. This suppression occurred shortly after midnight.

According to the owner of the business, she had secured the premises at about 10:30 p.m. before she left for home; she later received a phone call notifying her about the fire.

This was the second fire to be recorded on that side of the island within a few days.

A man reportedly lost his life on Wednesday night, August 24, during a house fire in Gambles. Investigations into the fire and confirmation of the person’s identity of the person are ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP