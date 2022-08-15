India celebrates 76th anniversary of independence in Antigua

High Commission of India accredited to Antigua and Barbuda.

Press Release

Celebration of 76th Independence Day of India in Antigua

India ‘s 75th Independence Day Anniversary was Celebrated this morning with Flag Hoisting by Honorary Consul of India Mr. Vijay Tewani in the presence of Ambassador Liverpool, P. S. Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Immigration, Ambassadors of China , Cuba , Dominican Republic, the British Resident Ambassador & the Consul General of Venezuela in addition to members of Diplomatic Corps.

The Indian Diaspora were also present.

The message of Hon’ble President of India H.E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of the Independence Day was read by the Honorary Consul of India.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Anniversary from March 2021 to August 2023 as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Government of India is organizing various events across the globe in the run up to the [email protected] to celebrate this historic occasion.

The High Commission of India has also been organizing various events since March 2021 to commemorate this important occasion.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP