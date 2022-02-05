India beats England to win record fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup

SOURCE: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/india-beats-england-to-win-fifth-icc-under-19-world-cup-2022-title-dhull-raj-bawa/article38385754.ece An utterly dominant India won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak. The triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 teams of the past. Intrepid and industrious in […]