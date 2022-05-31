Immigration Department Clears the air on 7 Indians who arrived in Antigua and Barbuda

Yearwood

It has come to the attention of the Department of Immigration, a false and misleading article on the Real News Antigua portal alleging that seven Indian “detainees” have gone missing.

The article also made comparisons to the Haitian nationals who were not landed and subsequently detained. It alleged that the treatment of the Haitians was a form of discrimination.

The Department of Immigration wishes to advise that the seven Indian nationals concerned who arrived in Antigua on May 5, were in transit to another Caribbean island and were legally landed as they presented the required documentation for processing to include reservations at a local hotel for their transit stayover, tickets for onward journey and finance to support their travel.

At no time were the seven Indian nationals detained.

Subsequent to their scheduled departure from Antigua, the seven travelers learnt that they would not be unable to make their onward journey and were therefore advised to book return tickets to the country from which they transited to Antigua.

Tickets were booked for their departure from Antigua and Barbuda on May 6, 2022. The seven Indian nationals who were legally landed into Antigua proceeded to overnight at a local hotel and were due to depart Antigua the following day.

The Department of Immigration discovered that the seven Indian nationals were a no-show for their departure flight from Antigua on May 6, and has since issued alerts to the relevant authorities. Immigration officials continue to monitor this matter of the no show travelers and are seeking to ascertain the whereabouts of the seven Indian travelers.

The Department of Immigration wishes to advise the general public that it is the only source of official information pertaining to the travel of individuals into and through the ports of Antigua and Barbuda and other matters of immigration. Travelers are required to meet the necessary entry requirements and therefore all passengers are treated equally.

The Department of Immigration views with concern the no-show for their departure flight from Antigua of the seven Indian nationals who were legally landed on May 5, 2022.

