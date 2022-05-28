Immigration believes that Hatian fugitives are still on the island of Antigua

On Friday 27 May 2022, five (5) Haitian nationals comprising of four (4) males and one (1) female absconded from the Department of Immigration’s detention centre located at the former US Air Base at Coolidge.

The said Haitians arrived in Antigua and Barbuda via the VC Bird International Airport from Santo Domingo and were attempting to make onward travel to Montserrat.

The said individuals were subsequently intercepted and detained by the Department of Immigration for not having the proper documentation to enter Antigua and Barbuda.

Upon their detention, the Department of Immigration immediately commenced the process of booking return flights to their home country of Haiti, scheduling them to depart Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday May 28, 2022.

The Department of Immigration continues to work closely with other law-enforcement agencies and inter Caribbean counterparts in bringing the necessary closure to this matter.

The Department wishes to further advise that one (1) of the five (5) Haitians, ANGENER RINJOUR (identified in accompanying photos) speaks basic English.

The Department of Immigration has reason to believe that the fugitives are still on the island of Antigua.

The Department of Immigration is imploring members of the public to be vigilant and report any sightings via telephone 774-8289 or 464-3245

