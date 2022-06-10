I witnessed a lodge member in his black and white attire assaulting a police officer in a drunken rage

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

On Sunday 22nd May 2022, between the hours of 4 am- 5am in the presence of patrons, a member of Caribee Lodge was arrested at the Diamond Ice Night Club on All Saints Road, St Johns in his black and white lodge attire for assaulting a police officer and general disorderly conduct.

He kept shouting, “you don’t know who me be”.

He appeared visibly intoxicated and resisted arrest which caused the officers to place handcuffs on him.

At the Police station he continued to behave aggressively, using foul language and disobeyed the officer’s instructions there.

The entire incident was so disgraceful and unwarranted.

It appeared that because of his connections with Senior Police officers and the judiciary, charges were not filed against him.

Additionally, on many occasions, I noticed the lodge member with some of the young members of lodge drinking excessively at bars and clubs, speaking loudly with an attitude of entitlement.

He appears to be the ringleader.

I identify them by the distinct black and white attire.

I thought lodge reflected honorable, humble men with strong social ethics.

This behavior is contrary to these principles as the same is very distasteful and disrespectful to say the least.

These issues should not be swept under the carpet.

I trust that the head of Lodge as well as the Rotary executive will take the necessary steps to have these observations addressed to avoid bringing these societies/social clubs into disrepute.

Concerned citizen

