I am victim of Recent Police Brutality in Barbuda

My name is Kenny Morris and I reside in Codrington Barbuda. On Thursday 25th June 2022, I went to a party down by Riverside. While there I noticed a large crowd and some officers who were partying and drinking dressed in plain clothes. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

Around Midnight, I heard a commotion on the beach, I can’t say what it was about then around 1am, I was sitting in a van when a group of people brought my friend to the van I was sitting in. I asked my friend what happened and he told me police pulled a gun on him and pointed it in his face. I replied loudly and said that that was stupidness. After that we left.

I was dropped home first and fell asleep in the same clothes I went to the party in. Sometime later I heard pounding on my door, I got up and put on the light. When I opened the door, there was an officer at the door dressed in blue suit, he pushed me further back inside the house and he came inside. It was while inside I recognized another 1 of the officers. A few other officers also came inside my house.

One officer put a black bag over my head, after that they started beating me in my house. I was being punched in my face and all over my body. Two of the officers dragged me outside and pushed me into a vehicle. The bag was still on my head. While in the vehicle they continued to beat me in my head. After we drove off I heard one of the officers say “ we going to kill you and hide your body”.

When I took the bag off my head, the officer kept on threatening me. A few minutes later, they pulled up at the police station and 2 officers dragged me inside. Another officer punched me in the back of my neck, then all of them started to slap me in my face, punch me in my head and kick me in my back. One of them kicked me to the ground. My face was to the ground when they continued to kick me. When I turned around, I saw the other 2 officers faces whom I recognize. They kicked me all over my face and told me not to look.

I received 2 blows on my shoulder with a 2X4. They then went for 4 chairs while I was on the ground. One of the chairs was put over my neck, another over my waist and another over my feet while one officer sat in front of me and told the other three to sit of the 3 remaining chairs. While sitting on the chairs they continued to threatened me.

The officer who sat facing me put his foot at the back of my head and pressed down with his foot 2 times. The other officers got up and removed the chairs they were sitting on while one of them took me up off the ground then an officer punched me in my head 2 times, then they all started to beat me again. While they were beating me,I blacked out.

When I woke up, I was on a chair sitting down and all my pockets were turned out , the money I had in my pocket was missing. They took me up from the chair and pushed me in a cell and told me to lock myself in, every time I put my hand to lock the door, one officer kept kicking my hand. I didn’t put my hand back out, one of the officers locked the cell door. I was taken back out of the cell and was beaten because I refused to sign something in a little black book, I eventually signed because I wanted the beating to stop. After I signed I was taken back into the cell.

I am calling on the Commissioner of Police to seriously investigate this matter, I was brutalized and continue to be in extreme pain daily as a result of the beating I endured. I did not do anything to be treated this way! I am crying out for help which is why I have made my story known to the public and will not rest until justice is served. If there is a Justice system it should go for all and not some persons in society. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP