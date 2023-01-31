Husband pursues unknown intruder into the village following home invasion

A Fort Road woman reported to the CID that an unknown person had broken into her home and stolen her Samsung cell phone, along with the charger, in the early hours of January 26.

Reportedly, the Police observed that there were no signs of forced entry.

However, the woman believes that a northern bedroom door had been opened by the intruder, since it was the breeze blowing through that had awakened her.

She reportedly woke her husband, who then chased the unknown intruder out of the house and down into the village.

The perpetrator is described as being about six feet in height and slimly built and was dressed in dark clothing.

A search was carried out in the surrounding area for a person fitting the description of the intruder, but without success. REAL NEWS

