Hospital moving towards becoming the most advanced medical center in the region

SLB-MSJMC

Cabinet Notes:

The Minister of Health reported that the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) will shortly receive advanced equipment for orthopedic diagnosis and treatment.

The Hospital has been moving towards becoming the most advanced medical center in the region by introducing new technology and new services to the people of Antigua and Barbuda and the OECS.

Kidney transplants, cataract removals, an ophthalmology department, a cardiac unit will soon be established, and other advanced diagnosis and treatment have become the hallmark of the SLBMC since 2014.

