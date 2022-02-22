Horse Racing set to return at the Cassada Gardens Race Track this weekend

The Antigua Turf Club will host its first race meet in over two years this coming weekend.

The race meet which is scheduled for this Sunday 27th February, marks the end of a two-and-a-half-year hiatus for the sport here in Antigua.

President of the Antigua Turf Club Neil Cochrane stated “the last two and half years has been very difficult for our sport and all of our stakeholders! having to endure significant costs to maintain our animals while not being able to watch them compete and generate revenue for their upkeep has been financially and mentally devastating.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we are getting closer to the day when we experience that adrenaline rush, that day when we battle against each other for pride and bragging rights”.

Some five races are scheduled on a race card which will see a moderate number of horses participating in this highly anticipated re start of horse racing on island.

“We expect to see at least 6 or seven horses make their debut this coming Sunday including Leche D Baba, the offspring of champion half Bread Fresh Milk (deceased), locally bred thoroughbred Tanya, and one of the new imports in unruly Union”.

Also expected to form part of the race card are three of the more popular horses in the 2016 Black Pineapple Stakes and Dr. Cutwin Lake’s Super Sprint Lynn’s Image, Chief of Staff and 2019 Black Pineapple Stakes and Governor General’s Cup winner Syrian Soca. Sunday’s first race is expected jump off at 3:30pm following tributes to fallen contributors of horse racing including, Former Executive Member, Owner, trainer, and Attorney for the ATC Mr. Ralph Francis, Champion Jockey Clair Wilkins and trainer Joseph Tony Samuel.

A special admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children will be implemented.

Gates will open from 2pm. All pandemic health protocols will be enforced. Horse racing was last held at the Cassada Gardens racetrack on June 27th 2019.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.