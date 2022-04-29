Honourable Nancy Maloney Donates A Collection Of Paintings To Government House

Their Excellencies Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Lady Williams expressed their appreciation for a donation of original paintings presented by the owner of the Parham Hill property and US based judge, The Honourable Nancy Maloney.

Judge Maloney who gifted the paintings illustrating life in Antigua and Barbuda in the 1700’s and 1800’s inherited the paintings from her late husband Jacob B Underhill, the nephew of the original collector Mr Benjamin Quinn.

In the 1950’s Mr Quinn, a US citizen, purchased the property, which previously served as a plantation.

The Honourable Judge Maloney, left of Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams in the photo was accompanied by friends and family at the brief ceremony at Government House.

