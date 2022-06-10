Hodges Bay Resort and Spa Antigua announces Andrew Hedley as its new Managing Director

Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, Antigua is pleased to announce that Andrew Hedley has been appointed as its new Managing Director & General Manager.

Hedley is one of the most experienced and successful resort operators in the region and brings extensive experience in running and operating some of the most exclusive resorts in the Caribbean.

His expertise will play a significant role in elevating the renowned Hodges Bay Resort to new heights.

Possessing an extensive background with esteemed hospitality marques and operators, Hedley has previously led hotel operations, sales, marketing, revenue management and distribution strategies for resorts in the Caribbean, France, and Africa.

Hedley started his hospitality journey with ITT Sheraton in 1985 and has, over the past 37 years, opened, managed, and operated of some of the world’s most exclusive resorts, including Grace Bay Club, Cap Juluca, Peter Island Resort, Jumby Bay Island, and Canouan Island.

He is credited with the successful development of Jumby Bay for Rosewood Hotels and Resorts from 2010-2017, during which time he became their VP Operations for the Caribbean.

“I am truly honoured to join the Hodges Bay family, which is renowned for its illustrious history and distinguished address as a go to celebrity destination. I look forward to bringing a new perspective to this exclusive property and continuing the legacy of this award-winning resort,” said, Andrew Hedley, Managing Director & General Manager. “It is a great privilege to be able to further enhance the experiences of our guests, providing an unparalleled luxury matched with warm, gracious and intuitive service.”

We believe the next chapter of growth and success will arise from Hedley’s outlook and experience to carry Hodges Bay into the future by redefining luxury, offering curated experiences and fresh and inspired culinary focus to our guests, encouraging innovation, and developing a deep employee culture of engagement.

Hodges Bay Resort and Spa is distinguished as the home of Brendan Murphy’s iconic 22-foot tall “Giant Space Man” sculpture, and is set in eight acres of lush tropical gardens fronted by a soft powder white sandy beach.

Following its multi-million-dollar completion, the resort opened in late 2018 as an exclusive beach front resort, spa and residential development on the north shore of Antigua.

Featuring 55 Luxury Resort Suites, and 24 Luxury Villas, a celebrity chef restaurant, an acclaimed contemporary art collection and its own private island Prickly Pear beach club.

