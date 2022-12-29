High Surf Advisory Remains In Effect

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis.

A High Surf Advisory means that surfs greater than 2.1 meters or 7 feet are affecting some coastlines in the advisory areas, producing hazardous conditions.

Locations that are affected: Reefs and exposed northern and eastern coastlines with relatively shallow, gently to moderately sloping, near-shore areas.

Timing: Until Sunday for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis; and until Saturday for Montserrat.

Synopsis: Moderate long-period swells are reaching the area and affecting mainly northern and north-facing coastlines.

These swells could cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents for affected coastlines.

Swells: Northerly swells of 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 8 feet are producing surfs over 2.1 meters or 7 feet.

These conditions are conducive for dangerous rip currents.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life-strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries to beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low-lying coastal roads; beach closures; localized disruptions to marine recreation and businesses, and disruptions to potable water from desalination.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous marine conditions, and stay tuned to updates coming out of the Meteorological office via antiguamet.com, Facebook: Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Office and other media platforms.

