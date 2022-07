Browne

Addison Browne has been sentenced to 13 years for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2019.

The sentence was handed down in the High Court this morning, July 20, by Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

Browne, a bus driver, is said to have committed the offence while taking the child to her home in his private vehicle.

REAL News will have a more comprehensive story during the Drive Time package at 5 p.m.

