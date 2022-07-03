Here’s why I oppose the UPP at this time

The main reason why I oppose UPP at this time was because of the significant increase in good, and taxes when they first won the election. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES

I left to attend college, at that time a punch soda was $2.50, when I returned to visit, the same soda was $6.00.

This was during a really bad economic time. The increase was from taxes mainly. Any political party increasing taxes that substantially and during a recession can not easily be considered by me as a competent party.

The other thing was how hard it was to get financial assistance for studying. Saying there are too many people within this field so we are not offering financial assistance for the study of law.

I truly believed had that moment not existed, the Antigua Economy would have been significantly better.

I have to be honest based on the economy, and what is better of the options available, ABLP is the better for the country.

A lot of people I speak to say PM Brown is rough, rude, argumentative and arrogant. I may agree from my perspective that he may be a few of those and sometimes to me comes off as a bully (I can be wrong), but at this time, there seems to be no better leader than he is within the arena at this time.

I know better exist, but getting into politics is not that easy. I think for PM Brown to be the best of the best, his attitude and outlook must get a makeover.

It is important how people see you. The intelligent person considers everything. Politics can be clean, it can just be about helping the people you want to elect you. You can focus on the issues that the people need. They need jobs, money, homes, safety, harmony, future, and other national interests.

Politicians can focus on these things without defaming and disparaging each other.

Just focus on the issues, try it once. The PM already has the job, focus on the issues, and no more bullying type conduct and I am positive this PM reign will not come to an end anytime soon.

Also, a great politician is a politician who did not become a millionaire while serving the people but before or after. If you are making much more money than you made prior to serving the people, something MAY be wrong.

I like this article. May not agree with everything but I like it.

