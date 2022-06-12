Halo art exhibition exposes local teacher talent

‘Talent’, the Halo Foundation’s showcase of the work of art educators in Antigua and Barbuda, concluded last Friday at Government House.

The free exhibition was visited by groups of students, senior citizens, tourists and local art enthusiasts over a one-month period.

The display included paintings and mixed media art pieces resulting from a three-month training course — organised by the Halo Foundation with sponsorship by the Jumby Bay Fund and the G Art Gallery in Piccadilly.

The programme was executed by the Prince’s Foundation Royal Drawing School, and 23 teachers were awarded certification by the Ministry of Education.

Paintings included the top three entries from the training course: “Woman of the Soil” by Mark Brown; “Eenvoud” by Shanahan Gillon and “Island Vibes” by Carol Gordon-Goodwin.

The overall winner, Mark Brown will be travelling to London this week to auction “Woman of the Soil” at the Halo Foundation’s annual Wings of Charity event.

Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams are pictured at the Government House opening of the exhibition three weeks ago. (Painting: “Island Vibes” by Carol Gordon-Goodwin).

