GUNNED DOWN: A Distraught Mother Cries

Thomas

By Rawlston Pompey

In their coming, the births of children were known to have brought joy and happiness to parents. In their existence, some were known to have brought trials and tribulations for parents and woe unto themselves. The defiant, worthless and lawless were known to have caused many to fuss and frown. Then the bell tolled. They have left nothing but pain and sorrow, weeping and mourning. The distraught and traumatized mothers are overwhelmed with sadness and grief. These are not only part of the everyday human experience, but also speaks to the inevitability of that which shall occur in human socialization and existence.

DEADLY SHOOTINGS/KILLINGS

Frequently, there are ‘Gun Battles.’ These are the doings of the lawless, retaliatory and ‘Trigger-Happy Gunmen.’ Many were widely known to have sustained livelihood, albeit, without justification, by ‘robbing the innocent, unsuspecting and defenceless citizens. Accompanied by aggravation, there is wounding, maiming, revengeful and coldblooded killings. In most instances, unknown gunmen have targeted rivals or those involved in gangsterism. These suggest two inferential and contributory factors: (i) ‘…The proliferation of firearms: and (ii) …Easy accessibility.’ Then there are the ‘Deadly Shootings and Killings’ by overzealous agents of the State. The time may have arrived to scrutinize their ‘Operational Behavior.’

PERSPECTIVE

Firstly, this commentary looks at the ‘St Lucia Experience.’ Then it reflects upon that which daily ‘Stares, Scares and Fears,’ of the law-abiding citizen. It also reflects that which confronts the ‘Security Forces.’ In the instant case, that which ‘Police’ reported was possessed by the deceased prison escapee, ‘Shanell ‘Malice, Mabz, Silence,’ appeared not to have been recovered. That which now seems inexplicable, may be the apparent ‘Imaginary Perceptions’ of ‘Unidentified Objects.’ It also looks at several ‘Cases,’ as they relate to recent ‘Police’ reported ‘Confrontational Killings.’ These are viewed from the perspective of consequential results of ‘Gun Battles’ reportedly ensued between; (a) ‘…Criminal Suspects; (b) …Prison Escapees; and (c) …Members of the Security Forces.’ It is representative of well-known occurrences and researched information. Comprehensive, troubling and frightening, but worth reading.

STRETCH OF IMAGINATION

By any ‘Stretch of Imagination,’ it could never be said that ‘Prison Farm Escapee, Shanell Thomas’ (deceased), ever went in search of a ‘Police Search or Hunting Party,’ to combatively engage them in ‘Gun Battles or Shootouts.’ Neither can it be officially said that he was lying in wait to ambush any such party. Given the adequacy of ‘Fire Power,’ it would be considered idiocy or lunacy, to seek to engage these ‘Criminal Combatants.’ As far as was universally known, it was always the duty of the Security Forces to search for ‘Criminal Suspects or Escapees’ from ‘Legal Confinement.’ Seeking out their whereabouts when at-large, was always dependent upon (a) ‘…Criminal Intelligence; (b) …Public trust, confidence and support; and (c) …Cooperation of the civic-minded and law-abiding citizens.’

NARRATIVE – CONFRONTATION WITH POLICE

Seemingly out of an abundance of caution, the ‘Prison Farm Escapee Shanell ‘Malice, Mabz, Silence’ Thomas’ reportedly requested the assistance of a religious leader, ‘Bishop Charlesworth Browne.’ A preacher is more trusted, than a ‘Police officer’ holding a ‘Bible.’ He may have been aware of the only ‘Known Narrative’ was that he had a ‘Confrontation with the Police’ [Press Association: June 21, 2014]. In spite unfounded and misleading media reports, in the instant case, ‘Police’ have yet to confirm; (i) ‘…A violent confrontation: (ii) …Exchange of gunfire; and (iii) …Recovered ‘Perceived Object’ they saw the deceased removed from his waist’ [ANR: February, 9, 2022].

GLOBAL STATISTICS

Startlingly and frighteningly, ‘Global and National Gun Deaths’ showed numbers surging and fluctuating yearly. For instance, ‘Global Statistics’ show some ‘250, 000 Gun Deaths’ annually, while nationally, ‘Gun Deaths’ statistically numbered for the ‘Years 2000 – 2017,’ stood at 79’ [Gun Policy.org]. Grief-stricken ‘Mothers’ were often forced to turn to the ‘Heavens,’ seeking ‘Divine Intervention.’ Most cried, ‘…Lord, why me: …Give me strength to overcome tragedies and associated pain, sorrow and punishing grief.’

LUCIA EXPERIENCE

That which had telling effect were suspension of training and other assistance, while ‘Senior Police officers’ had their ‘Non-Immigrant Visas’ cancelled. That which the Officers appeared not to have appreciated or reckless not to know, was that when they would have; (a) ‘…Trained; (b) …Developed killing instinct; and (iii) …Deployed them with such ‘Aims and Objectives,’ while the ‘Crime Statistics’ and criminal population may decrease, statistics for ‘Extra-Judicial Killings,’ will increase. Research has shown that ‘between 20 10 and 2011’ the ‘Killer Unit’ eliminated eleven (11) Criminal Suspects’ [SL News Online:]. When no administrative action appeared not to have been taken to control their ‘Killing Instinct,’ while prosecutorial proceeding appeared remote from Courts of Law, then ‘US Assistant Secretary of State, Ambassador William R. Brownfield’ spoke to the issue of unaccountability.

PROTECTION OF LIFE/LIBERTY

Not infrequently, tragedy suddenly strikes. This often comes at the hand of people charged with responsibility for the ‘Protection of Life, Limb and Liberty.’ That which the ‘International Security Sector Advisory Team (ISSAT), has advised those that govern. In its ‘Executive Profile Summary’ that Government shall ‘…Ensure the Police Force is both transparent and accountable [Geneva: ISSAT: February 1, 2015]. Given the ‘St. Lucia Experience,’ those that govern and/or have responsibility for security, may wish to heed such advice. Consequent upon such, this nation may never be deemed a ‘Pariah State’ [The Telegraph: March 9, 2015: PM, Dr. Kenny Anthony: St. Lucia].

MOST DAMNING

Sensing international repercussions as they affect ‘Violations of Human Rights,’ a ‘Commissioned Report’ documented facts that unreasonable suspected criminals numbering, ‘…5 was shot dead in a single operation.’ The ‘Most Damning’ had been the ‘roguish behavior of the Unit. The Report states, ‘…The officers staged a dozen shootings and reported them as murders by unknown assailants, planting weapons at the scenes.’ Additionally, ‘Fake encounters were staged by the Police to legitimize their actions.’ These revelations were not only startling, but also compelled ‘Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony’ to in addressing his nation, that the ‘…Report is extremely damning’ [The Telegraph: March 9, 2015].

THRESHOLD OF JUSTICE

Lest this nation’s ‘Police Service’ be viewed and treated like neighboring ‘St. Lucia,’ the time has, perhaps come for review of the operational behavior, actions and activities of the ‘Special Services Unit (SSU). Prime Minister ‘Gaston Browne’ shall never be so positioned as to be coerced by the international community to mount inquiry into the ‘Operational Behavior’ of the nation’s ‘Security Forces.’ Luckily, in the case of the suspected kidnap/killing of ‘Falmouth resident ‘Bruce Greenaway,’ the alleged perpetrators have been brought to the ‘Threshold of Justice’ [ANR: June 5, 2020].

DEADLY CONSEQUENCES

Likened to every other regional and international jurisdiction, when gunshot rang out on the streets and communities, frequently tragedy strikes. Invariably, it not only comes with shocking and lightning speed, but with serious or ‘Deadly Consequences.’ Frequently, some innocent, or not so innocent person, is gunned down. Someone lay seriously or fatally wounded. A son’s or daughter’s life has been tragically snuffed out. Invariably, this often comes by the retaliatory, revengeful and merciless ‘Gunmen.’

ESCAPE TO DIE

Though not necessarily so expected, several ‘Convicts and Criminal suspects’ have all ‘Escaped to Die.’ Instructively, most victims of ‘Police Fire Power,’ have either died instantaneously, or as has often been reported, ‘when being transported to the hospital.’ The latter has been the account of officers with ‘Fingers’ that knows nothing, but ‘Gun Happiness.’ Such happiness often comes when conducting ‘Special Operations,’ either in in the course of apprehension of ‘Criminal Suspects’ or Escapees from legal confinement.’ Shrewed investigation into circumstances surrounding these killings, may very well show that some may either beg for ‘Reality or Justification’ for ‘Use of Lethal Force.’

PROSECUTORIAL CONSEQUENCES

Even as ‘Combative Policemen and Gunmen’ know that fire shall be fought with fire, Law enforcement shall know when to suppress their over exuberance and apparent ‘Killing Instinct,’ under the guide of ‘Crime Fighting.’ Thus, they shall employ professional restraint. Failing which, may lead to all kinds of operational, inquisitional and possible prosecutorial difficulties. The experience of ‘former Police Constable Keville Nelson’ makes the point’, Being reckless and not foreseeing ‘Prosecutorial Consequences,’ he was charged with, prosecuted for murder, tried by Jury and so convicted. He was slapped a 22-year term of imprisonment; had it reduced by two by the ‘Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC),’ and slapped back on by the ‘London Privy Council’ [UK: jcpc: No. 0021 of 2014].

SANCTITY OF LIFE

Law enforcers shall be reminded of three things. They shall know; (i) ‘…For what purpose the Police exists; (ii) …Its purpose; and (iii) …Overriding Goal.’ From these perspectives, it could never be said to; (a) ‘…Search for; (b) …Shoot on sight; and (c) …Kill with impunity.’ The terminology ‘Sanctity of Life’ is contextually used. It has been the universal understanding that ‘Life’ precious, sacred and holy’ [Wikipedia]. The ‘Constitution Order’ speaks to due regard to such ‘Sanctity.’

MARCH TO CEMETERY

In recent times, Law enforcement seemed to have developed a frightening ‘Trigger-Crazy’ pattern of behavior. This may have been evident by clearly telegraphed ‘Messages’ to those deemed ‘Wanted by Police,’ or when declared ‘Armed and Dangerous.’ Inferentially, this necessarily means that ‘Gun Death’ was looming. Therefore, it means ‘surrender voluntarily and peacefully’ or be prepared for a slow ‘March to the Cemetery.’ There are ‘Cases on Point:’ Most recently, there has the killing of ‘Prison Farm Escapee, Shanell ‘Malice, Mabz, Silence’ [ANR: February 9, 2022].

3 OTHERS WIPED OUT

Then there were the apparent ‘Hunted Robbers;’ (i) ‘… Ronald Bloodman 28: (ii) …Kendall Joseph 34.’ News portal reports states; ‘…Both men were shot multiple times about their body in a confrontation with Police’ [Freedom FM: 106.5: February27, 2015]. Then a third robber suspect, ‘Chad Bloodman’ reportedly, suffered similar demise. The robbery-suspects were alleged to have been involved in the ‘Antigua Public Utilities Authority Credit Union’ hoist.’ Then within 24 Hours,’ the trio were completely ‘Wiped out.’ When third suspect-robber ‘Chad Bloodman’ was ‘Gunned Down,’ the said news portal reported; ‘…Bloodman was shot during a confrontation with the Police at a house in Hatton’ [721 News: March 20, 2021].

GUN WRATH- ANOTHER 3

Then an operation conducted under cover of darkness, saw the ‘Double Killing’ of ‘Suspected Robbers;’ (iv) ‘…Travis ‘Ten Pound’ Martin-Bailey; and (v) …Jamelle ‘Marlo’ Hurst’ [Wic News: October 6, 2017]. Their ‘bullet-riddled bodies,’ speaks to the ‘Gunny Wrath’ of the Police. Additionally, in a reported ‘Gun Battle’ at his ‘Carlisle’s Apartment,’ disputed by residents, it saw the killing by Police of; (vi) …Bail absconder ‘Kurt ‘Shabba’ James.’ He was also reported to have been wanted for an allegation of rape’ [Commonwealth of Dominica: January 3, 2016: Q95FM News]. If these killings do not now give rise to official concern, then what will?

FOREVER SILENCED

Undeniably true, with no independent eyewitnesses or verifiable sources,’ as the dead is ‘Forever Silenced,’ only the living may tell tales. Since Police Services have been charged with responsibility for the ‘Protection and Preservation of Life,’ civilized societies, necessarily expects those so responsible to be mindful of; (i) ‘…Incivility; (ii) …Insensitivity: and (iii) …Excessive or avoidable lethal or deadly use of force.’ Concerning; (a) ‘…Accountability; (b) …Transparency; and (c) …Rule of Law,’ justice dictates that acts that have resulted in the calculated, senseless and reckless loss of life, and appear ‘Starved for Justification,’ such acts shall be dealt with ‘Full Severity of Law.’

STRANGER THAN FICTION

Dependent upon who presented the ‘Narratives,’ some accounts or stories often seemed ‘Stranger Than Fiction.’ The latest, being the ‘Tragic Killing’ of escaped prison inmate ‘Shanell ‘Malice, Mabz’ Thomas.’ As dead men tell no tales, under cover of darkness ‘Police’ reported that he pulled ‘an Object from his waist. Consequent upon which, it followed that there were deadly consequences. That which seemed ‘Stranger Than Fiction,’ was that on a dark night, in a frightening deserted bushy irregularly-used roadway, he encountered an unspecified number of ‘Police officers’ that reportedly, ‘…responded to a report.’

CONSTITUTIONAL EXCEPTIONS

With some ‘Constitutional Exceptions,’ it states; ‘…No person shall be deprived of his/her life intentionally, save and except as may be authorized by law in any of the following cases: (a) ‘…Defence of the person/property; (b) …In effecting a lawful arrest/prevent escape of lawful detainees: (c) …Suppression of insurrection (coupe-de-tat): and (d) …Lawfully preventing a serious crime or act of war’ [CO: 1981: Section 4]. In the event of fatality, it has been the ‘Judicially-Noticed’ pre-requisites that where situations demand or circumstances dictate, that whether or not ‘Defensively or Protectively,’ where persons shall be deceased, there shall be; (a) ‘…Due process of law; while (b) …The principle of natural justice shall be given judicial regard.’

PRESUMPTION OF SANITY

In most democracies, it has been accepted that good policing practices are essential to developing and garnering public support. These are further strengthened by trust and confidence in the ‘Administration of Justice.’ Thus, as judicial systems allow all persons, including members of the ‘Security Forces,’ the ‘Presumption of Sanity,’ none shall, with reckless abandon descend his/her wrath upon any person, neither emotionally nor impulsively. In recent times, ‘Escaped convicts and Criminal Suspects,’ appeared to have always come under the receiving end of ‘Police Marksmanship.’

CIRCUMSTANCES OF SUSPICION

Likened to those institutionalized, as well as those in the wider society, there has been as much ‘Danger’ as there have been ‘Tragedies.’ These not only come suddenly upon the citizenry, bringing to them devastating consequences, but also ‘Circumstances of Suspicion.’ Not infrequently, ‘Gullible Media Personnel’ appear to have always been fed information that those engaged in ‘Police Gun Battles’ had ‘Confrontational Encounters’ with criminal suspects. These reporters would wish listeners and readers of the news that these ‘Special Unit Officers’ were endowed with more skills than those they kill in ‘Dodging Bullets.’

MEDIA GULLIBILITY

Instructively, ‘Media Gullibility,’ invariably appears compounded by mediocrity and reeks of professional incompetence. For in these reported ‘Combative Incidents,’ neither the Police have reported casualties among themselves regarding gunshot injuries or loss of life. Seemingly ‘Protected by Grace,’ they have always escaped either ‘Gun Battle; …Early Morning Gunfire; …Nighttime Encounters or from a …Hail of bullets.’ True or false, these ‘Battles’ have always raised serious concerns and questions. None appears more troubling for both an aggrieved, distraught and traumatized woman ‘Winifred Thomas,’ mother of ‘Prison Farm-Escapee, Shanell ‘Malice, Mabz, Silence’ Thomas 34.

ESCAPE ARTISTS

In some ‘Gun Battles,’ likened to ‘Escape Artist Harry Houdini,’ members of the ‘Security Forces,’ often came out unscathed and without loss of life. Instructively, the ‘Prison Farm Escapee’ was not only aware of his religious background, but also his position as ‘Chairman of the Prison Visiting Committee.’ His assistance was to guide safe passage back into the penal institution. Reportedly, he had been in communication with his mother, arranging his return to ‘Legal Confinement.’ In that conversation he had reportedly refuted ‘Police Claims’ that he was seen armed with a ‘Firearm’ in the ‘New Winthorpes Community.’ Logic dictates, that his second encounter may have revealed or confirmed such possessed weapon as opposed to ‘an Unidentified Object’ [ANR: February 9, 2022].

SHADOW OF DOOM

Seemingly given special privilege to be on the ‘Diamond Prison Farm Gang.’ Savoring an apparent unsupervised opportunity, to dash for his liberty, had eventually turned out to be fatal. Privileged information revealed that the ‘Escapee’ was not only fearful of the ‘Lethal Weapons’ expected to be possessed by members of the ‘Security Forces.’ but also of the personnel who possessed them. Thus, he may have had very good reasons to have harbored feelings and beliefs, that the ‘Shadow of Doom’ was hovering.

EXTRAJUDICIAL ACT

From professional knowledge, clearly a troubled youth seized an opportunity to regain his liberty. He was reportedly serving a lengthy prison sentence. Judicially, he was convicted for; (i)’…Kidnapping two females, ages 42 and 24: (ii) …Aggravatedly robbed them; and (iii) …Attempted to murder them’ [March 3, 2017]. Today, prima facie evidence has suggested an apparent ‘Extrajudicial Act’ may have been perpetrated against him. Such however, shall be left to the determination of a ‘Coroner’s Inquest and 5-member Jury’ of good and lawful men and women.

CAUSE AND CIRCUMSTANCES

The ‘Act’ compels a ‘Coroner’ to conduct inquisition into deaths that were not of ‘Natural Causes.’ The law unambiguously states, ‘…A Coroner, where there is in his/her District the body of any person who died in any prison or as to whose death an inquest is prescribed, ‘SHALL’ hold an inquest as to the ‘Cause and Circumstances’ of such death, whether the District Medical Officer does or does not make a report thereon’ [Section 10: Coroner’s Act: Chapter 105].

ENRAGE OR ENGAGE

The ‘Wipe Out Unit’ has gained notoriety for conducting night and daytime operations, where ‘Criminal Suspects’ were often said to be the first to open fire on its members. None seemed to have possessed the skills of ‘Criminal Marksmanship.’ They were all ‘Shot Dead.’ Telegraphed deaths might be that of escaped prison inmates, whose liberty lasted for less than 24 hours. Issuing public warnings through ‘Police Press Reports,’ ‘Escaped Convicts’ were often declared ‘Armed and Dangerous.’ This advises citizens to protect themselves from harm and danger. Thus, none shall seek to ‘Enrage or Engage’ them in any way.

PRISON ESCAPEES

Among those so declared were. (i) ‘Prison Escapees,’ convicted murderer of ‘Ben and Catherine Mullany, Avie Howell 34’ [July 14, 2008] and (ii) ‘…Convicted kidnapper, aggravated robber and attempted murderer, Shanell Thomas.’ The latter needed, no prayer, but safe return to his institutionalized residency. Considering what the term ‘Armed and Dangerous’ means in Police language, reasonable inferences may have been drawn that there was neither any desire on the part of the ‘Prison Farm Escapee’ to encounter heavily armed officers with possible ‘Killer Instinct.’

FATAL MISTAKE

The heavily armed officers reportedly requested him to surrender. Since there were no independent ‘Eyewitnesses Account,’ t may have been a ‘Fatal Mistake’ not to so surrender. Instead, he reportedly ‘pulled from his waist an object and advanced toward them.’ Then taking ‘…defensively action, he was shot’ [ANR: February 8, 2022]. Though not a ‘Medical Practitioner’ in making ‘Pronouncements’ or issuing ‘Medical Certification,’ with a career in Law Enforcement and Criminal investigations, and visitations to innumerable ‘Murder Crime Scenes,’ it is to professional knowledge that a ‘Bullet’ to the ‘Head and Heart,’ often means, ‘…Instant Death.’

INTERNATIONAL SCRUTINY

For reasons of acts of criminality, including money laundering, trans-shipment of narcotics, human smuggling and trafficking,’ the small island- nation of ‘Antigua and Barbuda’ has always been subject to ‘International Scrutiny.’ Consequent upon a pattern of ‘Operational Behavior’ by ‘State-established ‘Operational Units’ within the ‘Police Service,’ the nation runs the risk to be sanctioned for which might be seen nationally and internationally as ‘Extrajudicial Killings.’ From professional experience, and unlike some regional jurisdictions, has never been the culture, neither of the leadership of the ‘National Police Service,’ nor those comprising its membership.

PROFILED FOR DEATH

As neighboring ‘Organization of Eastern Caribbean State (OECS), St. Lucia’ reportedly experienced escalating crime, the governing administration established a ‘Special Crime Unit’ within the ‘Police Service.’ This was said to have been with the view of bringing stability and respite to the populace. Members were said to be ‘Merciless and Deadly’ [Grenada]. Reportedly, they had brought immense sorrow and endless grief to law-abiding citizens, particularly, families of those that may have been ‘Profiled for Death.’ There were both ‘domestic and international worries’ to the then governing administration. To the citizenry, the ‘ORC Unit Operations’ may have been rightly equated to the then most feared ‘Eric Gairy Mongoose Gang’ [1967-1979].

POLICE PRESS REPORTS

These Police-related killings, have not only raised suspicions as to the surrounding ‘Circumstances,’ but also prompted cause for concern. These concerns, not only impacted citizen safety, but also showing scant regard to the ‘Sanctity of Life.’ According to ‘Police Press Reports,’ encounters with the Police, often in poorly lit or isolated bushy, these criminal suspects and escapees, were all killed by ‘Police on Patrol.’ That which remains irrefutable is that teams on the ‘Special Services Rapid Response Unit (SSU),’ are known to have always killed them. The Constitution has made it sufficiently clear of the circumstances under which loss of life may result. It states; ‘…

DELAYED CORONER’S INQUESTS – SUSPICIOUS RESULTS

The Ambassador was quoted in the ‘St. Lucia Media’ as saying; ‘…Actions and activities by some- by no means- all that have contaminated the entire institution.’ Then of grievous concern was said to be, ‘…Inordinate delays in holding Coroner’s Inquests.’ That which appeared to have negative impact or ready acceptability, were said to have been results that were said to have been reek of suspicion. This was due that no officer was held accountable, liable or prosecuted.’ Its enacted and invoked ‘Global Magnitsky Act’ [2016]. This Act not only allow the ‘United States’ to impose sanctions on ‘Human Rights Offenders’ anywhere in the world, but also provides for: (i) ‘Freezing Assets; and (ii) …Denial of entry to the United States.’

PERCEPTIONS: FIREARMS OR SHINY OBJECTS

There has been growing citizen’s concern over the apparent ‘Bloodhound Instinct,’ particularly of those assigned to the ‘Special Services Rapid Response Unit (SSU).

Not infrequently, ‘Police Shooters,’ have demonstrably shown impunity and sheer stupidity, speaking to ‘Perceptions of Firearms or Shiny Objects,’ opening fire with deadly consequences. To the officers so acting and consequences of death have resulted, nothing is more ‘Troubling and Traumatic.’ Firstly, there are reports of ‘Gun Battles’ or ‘Gunmen Shoot-outs with Police,’ or ‘Gunmen shoot at Police.’ These reports frequently state that ‘Police return Fire.’ Then frequently no ‘Guns or Shiny Objects’ were ever recovered and seized. Testament of which, was when the ‘Notes of Operations’ never reflected that which was perceived as a ‘Gun or Shiny Object.’ Such may reflect badly for credibility of accounts, truthfulness,

CULPABILITY AND PROSECUTION

Then in desperation and fear of ‘Culpability and Prosecution,’ many, have found themselves seeking or endeavoring to establish a ‘Gun Manufacturing Factory.’ that every man ‘Senselessly Gunned Down,’ whether or not dead or alive, shall have one in his possession. Then there is weeping, mourning and gnashing of teeth. Surviving relatives, loved ones, friends, neighbors, workmates and colleagues, are left to ‘Mourn and Grieve.’ It is time to wash the wounds, make funeral rites arrangements, then bury the dead. A chapter in the departed one’s life will have been written. Then as time moves on, it is history for posterity to be informed just what had transpired and that which then obtained in society.

CONCLUSION

Domestically, the State’s agencies and agents are often seen in the eyes of law-abiding citizens as brutal, coldhearted and deadly. Then internationally, they will have positioned the nation to be seen as encouraging and/or condoning its agencies and agents in carrying out ‘Extrajudicial Killing.’ Procedurally, this were to be followed by; (a) ‘…Criminal investigations; (b) …Apprehension of murder suspects; (c) …Charge; and (d) …Criminal prosecutions; or (e) …Killings by the Police, the holding Coroner’s Inquests’ [Coroner’s Inquest Act: Chapter 105: Section 12]. This has been for the purposes of determining inter alia; (i) …Justification: (ii) …Criminal liability and prosecution; or (iii) …Misadventure.’ Media workers would never be told ‘Shot and wounded or Shot and killed.’ Then when these Police reported ‘Gun Battles or Shoot-outs’ were all over, most ‘Police Shooters’ have found themselves groping or scrambling to show justification for their individual and collective actions and ‘Consequential Deaths.’ Proper ‘Use of Force Policy and Training’ may help to reverse this pathetic behavior and trend among ‘Operational Units’ with an apparent liking of ‘Gun Battles and senseless killings. ***

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.