Not the actual gun

Cabinet Notes:

The Cabinet has agreed to reintroduce a Gun Amnesty that will last until the end of the year 2022.

Illegal firearms can be turned over to any police station in exchange for which a sum of money is to be offered.

The object is to take illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals.

The start of the program will soon be announced.

