Guilty! Barbudan Convicted Of Attempted Murder

Source: Pointe Express

On Wednesday afternoon a nine-member jury resumed deliberations to determine the fate of a Barbudan man charged with the attempted murder of another islander.

Before the night had ended, the jury, composed of five men and four women, found Desbones James guilty of the attempted murder of James Elliot on March 25, 2019.

The jury voted 8 – 1 in favour of a guilty verdict.

According to the evidence presented during the trial, the men were in an argument during which James was allegedly struck by Elliott.

During the altercation, a gun was discharged.

The defendant asked the jury to consider that the weapon was accidentally discharged and that he acted in self-defense.

James will likely return to court for sentencing on 13th December, however the final date for sentencing will depend on the court’s receipt of the pre-sentencing report.

Crown Counsel Sean Nelson led the prosecution, while Wendel Robinson appeared for the accused.

