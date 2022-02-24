Group agrees to deposit US$50,000,000.00 in an escrow account to develop Cedar Valley Golf Course

The Cabinet welcomed a group of investors that has shown an interest in developing the Cedar Valley Golf Course.

The group has agreed to deposit US$50,000,000.00 in an escrow account that will form a part of the joint venture between itself and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

The investors will build luxury housing, a hotel and necessary roadways off the course.

The startup date is June 2022 and it will take 24 – 30 months for completion of the project. The total investment value is in excess of US$180,000,000.00.

-A cricket Test Match is to be played in Antigua from March 8 – 13.

Very strict rules will apply, not only to the cricketers and officials but also to spectators. Spectators must be fully vaccinated or test negative no more than 48 hours before entry.

