Ground breaks for new multi-million dollar Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education

On Monday, October 24th, Prime Minister Gaston Browne participated in the official Ground Breaking Ceremony of the Multi-million dollar redeveloped the Harrison Centre Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE).

Mr. Harrison, a frequent visitor to Antigua and Barbuda for the past 30 years, is recognized as one of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs and is Chairman of the UK financial technology firm, True Potential.

Prime Minister Browne thanked David Harrison for his valuable and timely support for the development of education in Antigua and Barbuda.

PM Browne repeated that the educational landscape in Antigua and Barbuda is going through a period of significant and strategic growth.

The expansion and redevelopment of ABICE will bring technical and vocational training to a higher level. #NEXTLEVEL

Also attending the historic soil turning ceremony were, Hon. Daryll S. Matthew Minister of Education and Sports, The Hon. Dean Jonas, Minister of Social Transformation and Parliamentary Representative for the area, Mrs. E. Jonah Greene, Deputy Director of Education, Mrs. Arlene Weste, Director of ABICE (Ag.), Project Coordinator Chad Knight Alexander, and Trustee-Harrison Foundation, Mr. Daniel Harrison.

