Grieving relative says latest COVID-19 fatality was not infected when admitted to hospital

There is another COVID-19 related death, bringing the country’s total to 145, according to the Wednesday, August 24, dashboard, which confirms 54 new cases.

No official details were revealed about the death, except that it was recorded on August 20 at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

However, a grieving family member tells REAL News that the victim did not have the virus when she was admitted to the hospital and the relatives with whom she lived are not infected, either.

Accordingly, they are forced to conclude that she contracted COVID at the medical centre.

A woman who was hospitalized recently tells our Newsroom that she, too, contracted the disease while being treated for something entirely different.

She blames the fact that there was no running water during part of her stay there and that no water was provided to the room, alternatively. Added to this, she says, she noted that the cuff of the blood-pressure device used on her was not sanitized before it was used on her roommate.

“I was just a patient with no medical training,” she admits to REAL News. “But if there is an infectious disease going around the hospital, shouldn’t they be trying to prevent it from spreading?” she asks.

Meanwhile, the 54 new infections are as of August 20 at 6 p.m. Fourteen of the cases were recorded on August 16; 17 on August 17; 11 on August 18; 11 on August 19; and 11 on August 20, out of 849 samples processed.

There are now 53 active infections and three mild hospitalized cases, Health officials say, while 55 persons have recovered since August 17.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 8,949.

