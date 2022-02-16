Greene reveals details of Amnesty For Non-Nationals

Details of the Amnesty which the government will introduce from March 01, to April 30, 2022, have been made public.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on the National Debate on the 2022 Budget Presentation on Tuesday, Immigration Minister Hon. E.P Chet Greene called on all eligible migrants residing in Antigua and Barbuda to come forward and ‘settle their status without fear’.

In his remarks, the minister detailed those who will be eligible for consideration under the Amnesty Initiative. “Applicants who have resided in our country for a continuous period of 4 years but who have not yet completed seven years will be granted residency under the Amnesty. Those persons with seven years or more in residency will be cleared for citizenship,” Greene outlined.

The minister was quick to point out that the Amnesty is no ‘trap’ but that it was a genuine move by the government to offer the migrants in the society an opportunity to legalise their status.

“Migrants can become residents or citizens as their years of living here provides, and the nation, in turn, will benefit from their skills, their services, and their financial contributions to our schemes for social security, medical benefits and education,” he noted.

Greene also noted that most migrants have lived in the country ‘for a long time’, noting that they work hard, support their families, worship at the same churches among other things that come with being part of the society.

The Amnesty Initiative will be administered by the Department of Immigration whose officers Greene credited with performing a critical role in keeping the nation safe.

