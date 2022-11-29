Green Sprouts Recalls Toddler’s Bottles and Cups Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard

The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division advises consumers of a product recall on Green Sprouts stainless-steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups.

The recalled products may contain lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child.

According to the manufacturer, this recall involves 6 oz and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles.

The recalled double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colours with one of three closure options: (1) a silicone sippy spout with a coloured plastic lid, collar and handle (2) a silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with a coloured plastic lid, collar and handle, or (3) a silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap. The tracking number is printed on the bottom base. The bottles were sold in one of two sizes as indicated:

Size

Description

Tracking Number(s)

6 oz

Stainless Steel Sippy Cup

29218V06985 or 35719V06985

6 oz

Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup

33020V06985

8 oz

Stainless Steel Straw Bottle

29218V06985 or 35719V06985

The recalled bottles and cups were sold from January 2020 through September 2022. The Division is advising consumers who may have purchased these products to discontinue use and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

According to the manufacturer, the recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups’ bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects.

Members of the public may also contact the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division at 462-4347 or [email protected] for additional information or assistance.

