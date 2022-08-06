Grammy-Winner Jeff Redd and Theresa O’Neal Wed in Antigua and New York

When Jeff Redd and Theresa O’Neal met years ago, it was love at first sight. Jeff, a Grammy-Winner, legendary R&B artist had spent time producing, writing, and recording music for himself and others while deepening his roots in his hometown, Mount Vernon, New York. Theresa, a Jamaican born, Brooklyn-bred marketing specialist has worked over the decades with foundations, entertainment entities and most recently BIPOC marketing for Tony award winning productions such as Hadestown and MJ the Musical.

The couple met in 2013 backstage at BB Kings in Times Square after Jeff’s performance. The smitten gentleman walked over to Theresa and introduced himself with these two words “you’re beautiful”. Theresa responded immediately, echoing his sentiments, “you’re beautiful too”. And such was the beginning of a nine-year relationship filled with tremendous growth, understanding and undeniable love.

When the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) team heard that Jeff and Theresa were finally planning their wedding, they decided that they had the perfect couple to help relaunch their famed Romance Month promotion. The annual June campaign had been sidelined since 2019 due to COVID and restricted travel. The couple had also delayed their destination wedding plans due to the pandemic and thought that Antigua and Barbuda had much to offer.

To their delight, the bride and groom were treated like royalty upon arrival! The entire wedding was filled with picturesque, unforgettable moments. Jeff and Theresa were lavishly outfitted and styled by Couture Designer Noreen Phillips. Theresa was moved to tears when she saw how Phillips captured everything she wanted in her bridal dress. It was unbelievable and left her feeling like a queen. Jeff looked like a dapper gent, in a three-piece suit measured to perfection.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xE9nbTMGGfE&t=2sVideo by Watkins Multimedia Group

It was a week filled with sponsored excursions, delicious cuisine and enjoyable activities which left everyone in attendance breathless and extremely satisfied. To top it off, Jeff and Theresa met with the Honorable Prime Minister Gaston Browne and his wife Maria before their departure. See highlights from their visit here.

Carlisle Bay Antigua was the beautiful host resort, with four restaurants and a luxurious spa. The wedding took place on the beach and the gleeful couple didn’t miss the opportunity to dance barefoot during their reception! The evening was topped with breath-taking fireworks on the jetty.

The day after their wedding, they visited the Interpretation Centre at the historic Nelson’s Dockyard which also holds the distinction of being a UNESCO World Heritage Site and danced the night away cliffside in Shirley Heights. Special thanks to Communications Specialist Andy Liburd for arranging the excursions.

The newlyweds departed for New York City but had no time to rest. Within three days, they did it all over again with over 200 guests present in New Rochelle for another epic celebration.

Even though the couple were legally married in Antigua, they decided to do an additional ceremony performed by Assemblyman Al Taylor. Taylor, who is also a minister, was Jeff’s longtime friend, once his road manager earlier on in his career. The reception was held at New Rochelle’s famed restaurant, Alvin and Friends, owned by Gwen and Alvin Clayton Fernandes.

With music hosted by DJ Sir Charles Dixon guests partied and danced along with the happy couple. For those interested in a more laid-back afternoon, there was the John Smith Trio, a live band featured in the Roscoe Lee Brown dining room. It was truly another day to remember. Link to more photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/rGGMRzUaP2eDb1949

The couple, who were both previously married are proud of their six sons. They are both in their fifties and look forward to the second half of their lives building more special memories.

Special thanks to Chief Executive Officer Colin C. James, Dean Fenton, Carolyn Punter, Shermain Jeremy and the entire Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) Team. Additional thanks to Rowena Husbands and Myrdith Leon McCormack for the coverage in World Bride Magazine and Sharp Magazine Middle East.

Enormous gratitude and appreciation for eight-time Emmy-Award Winning Makeup Artist Elena George for her sharing expert services with the bride in Antigua and New York City.

Antiguan wedding images were graciously provided by Watkins Multimedia Group and Mohammid Walbrook Photography of Barbuda. New York wedding photos provided by Emmy-Winning Photographer Eshama John.

Participating sponsors include Antigua and Barbuda: Carlisle Bay Resort & Spa; Abbott’s Jewelers & Perfumery; Creative Blush Floral Designs by Sheena Samuel; Sweet Dreams Fine Art Cakes by Danielle George-John; Noreen Phillips Couturiere; Miranda Askie Designs; Antigua Vintage Teahouse; Baptiste Taxi Service and Car Rentals; National Parks of Antigua and Barbuda; Nelson’s Dockyard; UNESCO World Heritage Site; Shirley Heights Lookout Sunday BBQ, Diamond International Jewelry and Catherine’s Café.

