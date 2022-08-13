Government Targets People’s Property For Election Graft

OBSERVATION

As the election extravaganza approaches, Antigua people’s property is being targeted to induce new money into the election coffers, much like the YIDA injection of $2M which those two irascible young men introduced to the Leader of the ABLP, when they could not sway the then PM Baldwin Spencer to take the bait.

At the YIDA launch at Barnacle Point, the words of the Chinese translated into English promised to see the the Political Opposition of the country ‘condemned to the waste bins of history!’ YIDA, not realizing his prophecy was about himself, is now crying when all his money had been begged, borrowed, and just ripped off by his new friends!

As a business person whose business is in the cross-hairs of the same power-hungry individuals who have now gone to Africa for their corrupt imports into Antigua, I wish to warn the good people of Antigua that oncemore we are about to be ripped off of our patrimony, which we have already paid for by V.C. Bird’s purchase of the lands owned by the Sugar Syndicate, and paid for by our hard earned taxes. We bought our lands, unlike the other islands!

In order to steal the lands and businesses of the local people the Government and the Cabinet targets the property, then decides how to get the property from the local in some nefarious manner, which leaves the Antiguan destitute and dependent on a delayed Court system which never gets their case heard before they are completely out of business.

Meanwhile, the Statutory bodies are given the powers to stop the business person from progressing, by placing barriers in their way so that their revenue is stalled and then stopped totally.

So perverse is this new ABLP leadership in their collusion with outsiders to ripoff the locals, that they even offer their wives and children to the foreigners as business partners, in an attempt to sweeten the pie and give confidence to the new owners of Antigua’s lands and patrimony. Gone are the days of pride and dignity when Antiguans bragged about their land ownership bought through the wisdom of the Father of the Nation.

One Leader once bragged that his grandfather was just as important as old Bird, and that he had never drawn down on his share of the investments made by his grand-dad, whereas the Birds had taken all their shares! Clearly he is making up for time lost by encouraging all who dare to join with him for the total ripoff of what is left of Antigua lands, self-enrichment being his watchword.

A warning to all who have property in Antigua and are abroad, please be aware that the plots left to you by your grand-parents are now in danger, because the land-Grabberment in charge has surreptitiously placed cautions and liens on on your vacant land, as a measure to stealthily seize your land without your knowledge! You will have to go to Court to establish your rights, and if you are late in knowing and forced to fight to claw back, you will spend the rest of your life tangling with Government in Court for what is rightfully yours.

Meanwhile as the Court Registry is administered by the Ministry of Legal Affairs, and the fat grey minions who collaborate with the Leaders in land grabbing, and robbing people of their patrimony, files get changed and missing, and what ultimately gets before the judge after many years, is defeated by lies, mis-representations of bad lawyers, and corrupt heads of the Court’s administration.

Depending on the law and the Court to resolve land and other corrupt government administration issues is like searching for needle in a stack of sugarcane. Everything is stacked against the local Antiguan as the government has been very selective in their choice of administrators, making sure they are born elsewhere and not in Antigua. Our administrators of justice as born elsewhere, our police for the most part are born elsewhere, our chief talkers to America are born elsewhere, the holders of big money in the Private Sector are born elsewhere, even our criminals are born elsewhere!

The time has come to expose all those who have come to Antigua, gotten rich from graft and corruption, established their children and families in the frontline of all opportunities while the local Antiguan continues to fight for their political parties, remain poor, and soon landless!

