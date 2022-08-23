Government must bury the ‘sick’ idea of a Compassionate Payment to former LIAT workers

DEAR EDITOR:

If the old LIAT (1974) Ltd resumes operation and call out the workers – some of the workers, or a majority of the workers – there will be no need for any further Court action, because those workers not called out would be entitled to immediate payment of their severance entitlements; where as those who responded positively to the call out will not have any severance paid to them immediately, but rather have it accrued, or saved up for them until their dates of retirement.

Those workers who have already moved on to new employment, in all fairness, should have their severance entitlements paid to them as soon as possible.

But, the whole question of ‘Compassionate Payment’, under a regime of the resumption of operations by LIAT (1974)Ltd would also be thrown out the window. Because, the former workers will now be dealing directly with the Company via its Directors, and Government should have no future direct communication with the LIAT (1974)Ltd workers – including old workers and new workers – except behind the scenes communication with Company Directors. Any Caribbean Government wanting to make a financial contribution to a resumed LIAT (1974)Ltd could still do so in the form of a grant to the Company, and could still tell the Directors what they want the money to be spent on.

But, once LIAT (1974) is being privatized, Governments must stop trying to tell the New Owners or the Company Directors how to run the Company.

I think the Antigua and Barbuda Government must bury the ‘sick’ idea of a Compassionate Payment, because there is nowhere in the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda, as far as I know, to find such a nomenclature. Government needs to stop trying to bully the former LIAT (1974) Ltd employees, and act Graciously And In Compliance with the Principles Implied in Existing Laws In an effort to find an immediate solution to the LIAT (1974) Ltd crisis.

The failure of the Government to act Wisely, Graciously, Forthrightly and Speedily In An Effort To Find A Solution to the former LIAT (1974) Ltd workers issues is raising serious questions of competence against an otherwise very successful Cadre of Government Ministers.

