Golden Grove man detained last week on suspicion of murder, but connection to Skerrits Pasture killing is not clear

A man was picked up by the Police late last week on suspicion of murder, a source tells REAL News.

Reportedly, the Golden Grove man was taken into custody after the Police executed a search warrant at his home at 6:30 p.m. on July 6.

However, REAL News could not confirm whether the man has been released pending further inquiries or is still in custody assisting the Police with their investigations.

It is also unclear whether his detention was related to the country’s latest homicide, on Monday evening, July 4, since officers are still investigating the shooting death of 34-year-old St. Claire David of Skerritts Pasture.

David was the victim of a drive-by shooting by two masked men.

This was the country’s fourth homicide for 2022.

