Gofundme campaign launched for Andre Simon

Andre Simon is a National Cyclist from Antigua and Barbuda.

On Sunday, May 08, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m, he was struck while training by a vehicle.

Since Sunday, he has been in critical condition at the national hospital, fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit.

He has not yet awakened, but we are hopeful that he will continue to heal.

Your assistance is needed on his journey to recovery.

If you have any questions, please contact his brother Dwayne Simon.