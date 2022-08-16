Glenroy Herbert fined $24,000 for importing 1 ½ lbs of Cannabis into Antigua and Barbuda

GLENROY HERBERT FINED 24K ON DRUG CHARGES

Barnes Hill resident, Glenroy Herbert was fined $24,000 in the magistrate’s court for importing 1 ½ lbs of Cannabis into the country.

He appeared before Magistrate Clarke on Monday and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was ordered to pay $7,000 forthwith, and the remaining balance to be paid in two weeks. Failure to pay, he will serve 6 months at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Meanwhile, the police and customs department continues to crackdown on the flow of Illegal drugs entering the country.

On Monday, both agencies seized a total of 59 pounds of cannabis at the Deep Water Harbour during a joint operation.

The controlled substance was was found in 39 vacuum-sealed packages inside a barrel.

It was taken to the Police Headquarters, where further investigations are ongoing.

The drug is estimated to value EC$354,000.

