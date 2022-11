The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

Glanvilles

The Glanvilles Polyclinic will soon be reopened—its water-storage problem having been solved.

The Villa Polyclinic will begin offering pediatric treatment and EKG tests within a short time.

The Clinics are intended to ease the burden on the lone MSJMC E/R services.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP