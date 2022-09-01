Gemma Handy issues immediate response to Ministry of Health press release

Handy

Observer by Newsco Editor Gemma Handy has responded to an email by the Ministry of Health which called for a correction of an earlier report about nurses at the hospital.

In the email thread response, Handy tells the MOH to respond the concerns raised by the nurses not to Observer.

Here is her response in full:

Received – with some confusion.When we spoke today and I asked for a response to the story, I was asking for a response to the nurses’ concerns.Does the MoH intend to respond to those???!This is a feeble, petty and frankly bizarre response to some extremely serious allegations by the nation’s nurses.No wonder they’re fed up.

