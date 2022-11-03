Gatesworth James resigns as DNA’s Secretary General

Press Release

The Democratic National Alliance has lost another senior member. Mr. Gatesworth James, the Party’s Secretary General and current candidate in the City West Constituency, has resigned his membership of the Party thereby also resigning his position as Secretary General as well as his candidacy on behalf of the Party.

He advised the Deputy Secretary General Ms. Marjorie Parchment in his letter of Oct 31 2022, that after due consideration he had come to what he termed a painful decision.

The former Secretary General cited the unilateral, purposeful disbandment of the full Leadership Group of the Party, a forum which he stated was designed to perform necessary oversights of the Party’s operations among other things.

He also claimed that there was a deliberate failure to convene the First meeting of the Party’s National Committee, which was a constitutional requirement now overdue for 15 months and which failure he notes is now undermining the Party’s machinery. Further he cited the failure of the President Ms. Joanne Massiah to respond to two correspondences sent to her since July of this year where he raised concerns about the party’s operational management, its financial management and other issues related to how decisions are being made in the 6-year-old organization .

The former City West contender gave the organization 10 reasons for breaking his association with the party but Mr. James stated that it was the “careless, unbridled, threatening and deliberately inaccurate remarks made in the Party’s Management meeting of 26 October 2022, about former dedicated and hardworking Founding members of the Party all because they choose to tender their resignations for good reasons” that was the final straw that caused him to breaking with the Joanne Massiah led organization.

Only last week, the country was rocked by the resignation of the DNA Chairwoman Ms. Malaka Parker and its 1st Vice President, Mr. Bruce Goodwin whose resignations cited issues with the management of the party, lack of a strategic direction, the disbandment of the Party’s leadership group and irreconcilable differences. The Party called these reasons a red herring.

But the former SG in his letter stated that he also noted the unfair, willful inaccuracies in the Party’s recent Press Release regarding other founding member’s resignations and so he would not be surprised if his resignation is met with a similar fate.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP