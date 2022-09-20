Gaston poses no threat to Antigua, the Caribbean

The center of Tropical Storm Gaston was located near latitude 34.7 North, longitude 44.4 West. Gaston is moving toward the north-northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h).

A turn to the northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a motion to the east.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

SURF: Swells generated by Gaston are expected to affect the Azores later this week.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Next complete advisory at 300 AM GMT

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi/Kebede

