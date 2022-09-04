Gasoline prices to be reduced this week

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says the cost of Gasoline at the pump will be reduced by EC$1.03 by this week.

The price for Diesel will remain the same.

Price for Gasoline presently is $16.57 and when the new shipment arrives next week, it will be $15.54. Diesel price presently is $16.79.

The last time the price for Gasoline was reduced was on Tuesday 19th July 2022.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda will subsidised the cost of diesel since the next shipment of the product has increased in price.

The PM also stated that they haven’t collected any consumption tax revenue from WICO and instead they have to paid about $1Million XCD to subsidise the price.

