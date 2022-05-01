Gail Christian

Gail Christian says she is ready to represent St John’s Rural West

I, Gail Christian, born of this Community, Raised and Nurtured by the collective will of my Parents’ hard work, and a Neighborhood of Love, Mother of two, Lawyer, Resident, and Servant to all, humbly submit my intention to Represent the People of St John’s Rural West, in the next Parliament of Antigua and Barbuda.

I come again seeking your confidence, for I am persuaded, that nothing can separate me from serving the only community I wholeheartedly know and love.

At this important time of our development, Leadership Really Matters, and there can be no question that a myriad of opportunities await.

Under the direction and stewardship of the ABLP, capably led by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, together we will realise these goals and improve the lives and livelihoods of our constituents.

St John’s Rural West can boast of some of the finest treasure and talent the Nation has to offer.

Our coastline is dotted with some of the best hotels on show, a world ranked UWI is in our neighborhood, we possess some of the best Artisans on island, our distinguished history in sports is unmatched, our Cultural Icons and Institutions number among the Region’s best, and our schools are bright sparks ready to ignite the revolution of the future.

Further to underpin our community, our churches keep us rooted in the faith we all need to forge ahead, even in challenging times.

Yes, there is much work to be done, but with your support, together we will see the improvements we all crave.

Better roads and drains, brighter and cleaner streets, an agile community Police Service, improved Health Care facilities, dynamic Learning Spaces and even more Affordable Housing, as demanded by you.

My passion is real and my compassion for this community runs deep.

I am ready to work for you, to build on foundations well laid, to break new grounds of development, and to be your strident voice, as the next Parliamentary Representative for St John’s Rural West.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.