Full lunar eclipse to bring super blood Moon tonight

One of our planet’s most stunning sights is coming to the skies – a super blood Moon. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP. In the year’s only full lunar eclipse, Earth will come between the Sun and the Moon. Falling fully into Earth’s shadow, the Moon will slowly darken before turning dusky red. It will […]