Fraud-Accused Trio In Customs Racket Set For Court On Wednesday

Customs officer Joezine Christian and customs brokers Rowan Matthew and Foster George are to be taken before the court on Wednesday of this week on fraud charges.

The trio are spending the long holiday weekend in lock-up after being jointly charged last week with Conspiracy to Defraud.

In addition, the two brokers have been indicted for Obtaining Money by False Pretence, while customs officer Christian will also answer to additional charges, including corruption.

The charges were laid as part of a major, long-running probe into an alleged racket in which millions of government revenue was fleeced from the Customs and Excise Division.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Hon. Gaston Browne had first raised the alarm, indicating his signature had been forged as part of the insidious scheme.

Law enforcement officials have labeled this as a major breakthrough and the corollary of what they say has been a meticulous probe.

