Four cyclists hit by a vehicle on Airport Road are in stable condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

One cyclist, who was previously unresponsive on the way to SLBMC, is now stable and responding to the commands of the medical team.

ORIGINAL STORY: The President of the Cycling Association confirms four cyclists are at the hospital nursing wounds after being hit by a vehicle this morning.

Initial information received by our newsroom suggests that the incident took place on Airport Road.- SOURCE: NEWSCO.

