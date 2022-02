Former Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer was involved in an accident moments ago. The accident occured close to Townhouse Megastore.

Spencer’s vehicle was hit by the driver of another vehicle exiting the Townhouse parking lot.

Reports from the scene say they former prime minister appears to be unhurt.

